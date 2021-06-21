MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With school out, summer camps are open and moving right along.

For Miami’s inner-city youth who love to dance, there’s a great opportunity.

Professional dancer Tyrell Rolle heads up the Rolle Project Studio 305. He and other professional dance instructors are hosting the second annual Dance Camp in his hometown of Liberty City.

We first met Rolle and profiled him in our Miami Proud series two summers ago.

Rolle has performed with some of the top performers in the industry as well as Paramount Pictures, Cirque Du Soleil, Alvin Ailey II, The Lion King and So You Think You Can Dance. His professional background and teachers all over the world give back to inner-city youth to help them grow.

This summer program will focus on professional development, academic skills, and also life skills for anyone who is suffering from depression, suicide, anxiety, and more.

Right now there are limited scholarships available for qualified boys and girls ages 7-11 who have a passion for dance to attend the camp for free.

For more information visit rolleproject.org or call (305)814-2185.