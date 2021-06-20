WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department confirms the driver who struck two Stonewall Pride Parade participants, killing one, did so accidentally.

According to FLPD, the 77-year-old driver of the 2011 white Dodge Ram was also a participant of the parade in Wilton Manors.

Police said the driver had ailments preventing him from walking the duration of the parade, which is why he was selected to be the lead vehicle.

In anticipation of the parade’s start, police said, the truck unexpectedly accelerated, at which point it struck two pedestrians.

Investigators said the truck continued across all lanes of traffic after hitting the parade-goers, before crashing into the fence of a business in the 1700 block of NE 4 Avenue.

The 77-year-old driver stayed on the scene of the accident, cooperating with police. Officers conducted a DUI field test, concluding no signs of impairment.

Both victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. One died shortly after, while the other is expected to survive.

FLPD confirmed the driver and both victims are members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus.

No arrests have been made, but the department said it “continues to investigate this incident and will not be releasing the names of the involved parties due to the status of the investigation.”

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is also asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Paul Williams at (954) 828-5755, if they haven’t already done so.