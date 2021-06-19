  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) — One person is dead and another two were hospitalized Saturday after a truck slammed into spectators at the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash, which he said was inches from hitting Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s car.

Wasserman Schultz said she was “deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured.”

Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, who was at the parade, said the driver was taken into custody.

A senior official briefed on the incident tells CBS4 that the initial indications are that this was an accident.

The driver of the truck is telling police that his foot was stuck between the gas pedal and the brake causing him to lose control of the truck, the official said.

The official also warned that the investigation is in it very early stages and more information is likely to emerge.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony confirmed one person died and another remains hospitalized.

He added, “Our prayers are with the victims and their families. Be sure to hug the ones you love tonight.”

Wilton Manors PD tweeted Saturday night that the parade was canceled due to the “tragic event.”

However, the department added the festival events will continue as “there is no danger to the public.”

