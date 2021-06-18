WATCH LIVEGov. Ron DeSantis news conference in Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
By CBSMiami.com Team
ST. AUGUSTINE (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement K-9s injured in the line of duty will now be able to be taken to a veterinary office for treatment in an ambulance.

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that provides emergency care for K-9s.

“Law enforcement K-9s are often the first to put their lives on the line as they work to apprehend dangerous or armed suspects in high-intensity situations. From responding to fires to finding missing persons to detecting narcotics or explosives, law enforcement dogs use their unique abilities to rescue victims and detect danger. I’m proud to sign this legislation today to ensure they quickly receive the care needed to recover when injured in the line of duty,” said DeSantis at the bill signing at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis Bill Signing Of K-9 Emergency Care Bill

 
“These dogs are a great asset to Florida law enforcement and the communities we serve and enhancing the ability for them to get critical care in the line of duty is important,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen.

The bill also allows emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics to provide emergency medical care to an injured police canine at the scene of an emergency or while the canine is being transported.

CBSMiami.com Team