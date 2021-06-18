MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt says a man who brandished a gun this week at a Starbucks made her daughter “fear for her life.”

Noel-Pratt says her 23-year-old daughter was working as a barista at the drive-through window when Omar Wright pulled out his gun because he said he was upset that no cream cheese was on the bagel that he had purchased.

Noel-Pratt told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “As a mother, I am very concerned. I have always known that I was prone to something like this but when it totally reaches your household you are in total shock. It really was upsetting to me knowing that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel.”

A police report says Wright walked over to the drive-through window at the Starbucks on N.W. 27th Ave. at 184th Street and claimed there was no cream cheese on the bagel he had purchased. The report said he was asked to calm down and then started using profanity.

The report said that even though Wright did not point the weapon at the chief’s daughter, she felt he would harm her if he didn’t get his cream cheese and felt her life was in danger. After Wright got his cream cheese, the report says he got in an Infiniti and drove away. He was captured after police checked images on surveillance tape and receive a partial license tag description from a Starbucks employee.

Noel-Pratt said, “He basically said you don’t know who you are dealing with. He was brandishing a weapon while looking right at her and saying those words. So she felt fear, fear for her life. He came up to the drive-through window with a gun in his hand.”

“One thing is that he was unstable and unreasonable,” said Noel-Pratt. “He has no balance of what should occur and was upset about something and took it to a new level.”

In bond court, Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer noted that Wright was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm. Wright objected, “I don’t know how they got armed robbery.”

His attorney argued that there was no reason for Wright to be charged with armed robbery since he purchased the bagel.

Judge Glazer did not find probable cause for that charge, but she did find probable cause for aggravated assault with a firearm and set bond for that at $10,000 and said Wright could be released on his own recognizance on the armed robbery charge. She also ordered him to stay away from the chief’s daughter and not go within 500 feet of Starbucks.

D’Oench also spoke with Wright’s mother at her home in Miami Gardens. From behind a closed door, she said of her son, “He’s a fine young man. He has unfortunately based on social media done something that is not very fine.”

Records show that Wright was arrested in 2009 for carrying a concealed weapon.

Noel-Pratt said there is an alarming pattern.

“We are seeing that across the country a lot of people are not able to deal with their problems and they are taking it to another level where they’re going to be getting a firearm and taking it into their own hands. It’s important that if you see something say something. Don’t take matters into your own hands. If you are angry about something there are other measures you can take. Go get counseling. Go for a walk but do not pick up a firearm. It is not right.”

As the mother of a victim, the police chief said, “I have always had sympathy for victims. I have always stressed to our Officers that when you are dealing with victims you should treat them as if they are your own mom and dad. Treat them like they are part of your own family members. This could happen to us.”

Noel-Pratt says she has three daughters, who are 18, 21 and 23 years old.

She is not sure if her oldest daughter will return to Starbucks.

“She recently received counseling and is receiving more counseling after this traumatic experience,” she said.

Coincidentally, the incident happened Wednesday, the same day that Noel-Pratt joined county leaders in Miami in a march against gun violence. She has been chief of police in Miami Gardens for the past four years.