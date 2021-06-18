MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida leaders are trying to tackle a growing problem – abuse of the most vulnerable.

According to data, Florida is the second-highest state for crimes committed against seniors.

For one Miami woman, her home was sold without her knowledge.

“Somone had forged her name on a quick claim deed then recorded the deed in the public records and sold the property,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Miami Police were quick on the case, arresting Lathen Otis Powell, Vennissa Shantel Chang and Jason Webley Sr. in connection to what happened.

They’re facing a list of charges including theft from a person 65 years of age or older and fraud of $100,000 dollars or more.

Both of those charges are 1st-degree felonies.

“It happened to me, and I’m glad it did,” says Shirley Gibson.

Despite what happened, Gibson is keeping high spirits and hopes what happened to her will save other South Florida seniors.

“It brought elderly abuse to the front, to the forefront and more people will be aware,” says Gibson.

During a news conference with City of Miami and Miami-Dade county leaders, officials said that their goal is to create a task force to stop elder abuse.

“Scammers believe that our mature residents have assets and savings that they can easily access and steal,” says State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.