MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sweetwater Police arrested a man accused of shooting a driver multiple times.

The shooting on Thursday happened around 2 p.m. at the corner of Southwest 108th Avenue and Southwest 5th Street. Police said Eduardo Jesus Pastrana, 22, pulled up behind the driver of another car, got out, and shot him five times before driving away.

The arrest report did not specify what prompted the shooting but said Pastrana and the victim have known each other for about one year.

The victim, who the police have not identified, was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital in stable condition. According to police, the victim spoke with detectives and positively identified Pastrana as the shooter.

His arrest report said Pastrana fled the scene traveling southbound in a white Mercedes with an intentionally obscured tag. Police said he then hit a car on Northwest 112th Avenue and West Flagler Street and drove away. The driver of that car, a female, was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Police were eventually able to track down Pastrana thanks to a nearby roofer who witnessed a white, four-door Mercedes driving erratically. According to the arrest report, the witness also saw Pastrana jog away after parking the car on the side of the road on Northwest 136th Place and 9th Lane. Miami-Dade County Police and School Board Police Officers assisted in the arrest.

Pastrana faces two charges including attempted felony murder and fleeing the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.