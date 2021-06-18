Fireworks Shows Return To Disney's Magic Kingdom, Epcot This SummerThe perfect day at the Walt Disney World Resort for many is enjoying the rides and shows during the day and capping it off by watching the exciting fireworks displays at night.

Eric Clapton And Van Morrison Set To Perform At Hard Rock LiveSome of the biggest names in music are coming to South Florida. The first is Eric Clapton and the second is Van Morrison.

Taste Of The Town: Itamae Becoming Miami Favorite For Its Nikkei-Inspired CuisineSitting in the open-air Palm Court in the heart of the Miami Design District is Itamae, a charming restaurant which is fast becoming a favorite of locals and tourists alike.

Jennifer Lopez Takes Time To Take Photo With Police While Filming Latest Music Video In Miami BeachMegastar Jennifer Lopez was caught working late into the night, filming her latest music video on Miami Beach.

Charged In King Of Diamonds Strip Club Shooting, Rapper Pooh Shiesty Will Remain In JailA popular rapper accused of shooting a security guard at a South Florida gentlemen's club will remain behind bars.

Lin Manuel Miranda's 'In The Heights:' A Love Letter To Neighborhood, Tribute To Immigrant CommunityFrom Broadway to the big screen, “In the Heights” merges Lin Manuel Miranda’s energetic music and lyrics with director John Chu’s(Crazy Rich Asians) eye for storytelling and visuals.