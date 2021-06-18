MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fourteen migrants who made it to shore in Pompano Beach on Thursday morning have been detained by the US Border Patrol.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the area along Southeast 28th Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard at about 8:45 a.m. regarding a boat carrying migrants ashore.READ MORE: Man Charged With Doing 'Burnout' On Delray Beach LGBTQ Pride Crosswalk
The migrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were also on scene.
CBS4 cameras showed as two women were taken into custody by federal officials.READ MORE: Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill That Provides Emergency Care For Police K-9s Injured In Line Of Duty
There was heavy police presence in the area.
No word where the migrants had come from or if any of them required medical treatment.MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Florida Girl Involved In Shootout With Deputies Will Be Charged As An Adult
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.