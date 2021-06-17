MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has been arrested and another hospitalized following a shooting in Sweetwater Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the driver of a Mercedes Benz pulled up behind a pickup truck.READ MORE: Tropical Storm Warning Extended For Northern Gulf Coast Ahead Of Potential Tropical Cyclone Three
The driver of the Mercedes got out and then, at some point, shot the man behind the wheel of the truck.
Detectives said the shooter got back in his vehicle and fled the scene.READ MORE: Miami-Dade, Broward County Public Schools To Continue Free Summer Food Distribution
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police caught up with the shooter at an unknown location where he was taken into custody.
No word on what prompted the shooting.MORE NEWS: 'We Need To Get To 70 Percent By July 4th': Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Hopes To Meet Biden Admin. Goal
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.