MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has been arrested and another hospitalized following a shooting in Sweetwater Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the driver of a Mercedes Benz pulled up behind a pickup truck.

The driver of the Mercedes got out and then, at some point, shot the man behind the wheel of the truck.

Detectives said the shooter got back in his vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police caught up with the shooter at an unknown location where he was taken into custody.

No word on what prompted the shooting.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.