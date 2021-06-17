By CBSMiami.com Team
CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – It was a successful launch for SpaceX at Cape Canaveral earlier Thursday afternoon.

SpaceX launched the GPS III Satellite aboard the Falcon 9 rocket.

Built by Lockheed Martin, the upgraded GPS satellite is some of the most sophisticated spacecraft ever built.

They are designed to send back more powerful signals for improved accuracy.

This marks the 19th launch this year for SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket.

