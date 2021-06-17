MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The final day of Dolphins minicamp included a field trip, but attendance was still not 100 percent.

The team was in Miami Gardens checking out the new training facility next to Hard Rock Stadium and yes, there’s a slide and yes, team owner Stephen Ross was there to give it a spin.

Ross may be busy trying to smooth things over with all pro corner Xavien Howard, who was a no show for all three days of camp. He wants a restructured deal and his teammates just want him back.

“I would love to have him, of course; but as you said, it’s none of my business. But we had fun last year. We balled out. Obviously what he did was completely special and unlike anything I’ve ever seen before and those skills are – we love those skills in our defense. So yes, we’d love to have him back, of course,” said corner Byron Jones.

Howard is coming off a career year with ten interceptions, his second pro bowl, and first-team all-pro selection.