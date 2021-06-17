TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – About 70% of caregivers reported having at least one adverse mental-health condition during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report was based on a survey of 10,444 U.S. adults in December, February and March. Anxiety and depression were the most common mental-health symptoms, with 55.3% of caregivers reporting having those symptoms.

The study listed three caregiving categories: people with children under age 18; caregivers of adults; and parents who watch children and adults.

Among the 2,391 respondents who reported being parents and caregivers, about 85% experienced one or more adverse mental-health symptoms, and about 50% reported past-month “serious suicidal ideation.”

The study’s authors noted, “Parenting and caregiving were significantly positively associated with each adverse mental health symptom compared with being a nonparent/noncaregiver.”

The study also found that more than 71% of caregivers reported having employment outside of caregiving.

