MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carnival Cruise Lines has disclosed a data breach that took place back in March.
The company detected that hackers gained limited access to their IT systems.
According to Carnival, they acted quickly and were able to prevent further unauthorized access.
Some of what was accessed was “personal information relating to some guests, employees and crew for Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and medical operations.”
Those effected have been contacted by the company.
Carnival went on to say that there is evidence indicating a low likelihood of the data being misused.