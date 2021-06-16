  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Two people were bitten by sharks in separate encounters off New Smyrna Beach.

On Monday, a 71-year-old man was standing in knee-deep water when he was bitten on his right foot.

That same day, a 12-year-old boy was bitten on his right calf after he jumped off his surfboard in waist-deep water.

The man was treated on the scene, while the boy was taken to a nearby hospital.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said on average they have eight to 10 shark bites a year and all have been non-life-threatening.

