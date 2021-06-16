DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Two people were bitten by sharks in separate encounters off New Smyrna Beach.
On Monday, a 71-year-old man was standing in knee-deep water when he was bitten on his right foot.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Another Round Of Afternoon Storms
That same day, a 12-year-old boy was bitten on his right calf after he jumped off his surfboard in waist-deep water.READ MORE: Ford Maverick: Hybrid Truck 'Challenges Status Quo, Stereotypes' Of Pickups, Expert Says
The man was treated on the scene, while the boy was taken to a nearby hospital.
Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said on average they have eight to 10 shark bites a year and all have been non-life-threatening.MORE NEWS: Florida Man Convicted In Machete Killing At Pot Grow House
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)