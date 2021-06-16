MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As students are now out for the summer and travel and family gatherings pick up, doctors encourage parents to get their children ages 12 and up vaccinated against COVID 19.

CBS4’s Karli Barnett learned more about keeping kids safe from, not just COVID, but also those other germs we may have forgotten about since last year.

Summer is supposed to be the time of year when sickness subsides, but doctors at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital said this year, it’s the opposite.

As COVID fatigue sets in, we may be getting lax on the precautions that kept other viruses at bay. But because colds and COVID can start our similarlY, the doctors CBS4 spoke with encourage getting the shot to play it safe

“Summertime sickness.” It’s what Nicklaus children’s hospital chief medical officer Marcos Mestre said they’re seeing a lot.

“We have common viruses such as RSV, influenza that we really didn’t see any this past year and now we are seeing a significant uptick. Particularly in the summer when we don’t see these viruses. And right now we are busier than we have been pre-Covid. In our emergency department, visits are up by 25 percent compared to pre-Covid in 2019” said Mestre.

“It’s really no surprise what when we remove masks colds, respiratory viruses, and illnesses are going to go up.”

Dr. Jacob Seligsohn of the Pediatric Associates Education Committee, says cold and COVID symptoms can present similarly in children.

“With allergies, you would not expect a fever. But of course, in the common cold or COVID, you may get a fever. I would say if there’s any of those symptoms, the first line of defense would be to contact her pediatrician, had the child come in and be examined, just to make sure it’s cold or COVID. There’s no secondary illness coming after it, meaning if it’s going into the chest or anything worse,” said Dr. Seligsohn.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC recommend the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and older to protect not only themselves but also adults in their household.

“It would prevent the transmission and illness from being spread to parents or grandparents so unfortunately if they do happen to succumb to Covid, may not fair as well as a younger child and may end up in the hospital or ICU,” added Seligsohn.

Sore arm and a slight fever are the most common side effects.

Dr. Mestre speaks to some of the questions he receives.

“In terms of affecting pregnancy in young females that has not been shown to be true,” said Mestre.

There are also rare reports of heart inflammation in some patients 16 and older.

“Those cases are very mild cases we’ve had a few of those here at the hospital that were resolved with anti-inflammatories and do not leave any long-term effects on the heart.”

He said the risks of COVID far outweigh any side effects and to continue best practices to stay healthy

“So between the vaccine, the social distancing, and the mask-wearing, I think all the children can still look forward to a fun summer and having a good time.”

Dr. Mestre said 25% of adolescents have been behind on their vaccines, so it’s very important to keep up and maintain regular pediatrician visits.

They offer vaccines 3 days a week for those ages 12-21. By walk-in or appointment.