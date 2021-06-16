MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-based Royal Caribbean has postponed the first four trips of its new cruise ship after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
The "Odyssey of the Seas" initial sailings out of Port Everglades were scheduled to take place starting July 3rd. The cruise line official said "out of an abundance of caution," those voyages are now on hold until the end of next month. Passengers who were booked on the Odyssey will be given other options.
Although all the Odyssey's 14-hundred crew members received the vaccine, the positive COVID tests came before the vaccines were fully effective.
Royal Caribbean will continue to launch its other cruise ships this summer.
The cruise line strongly recommends all of its passengers be fully vaccinated.