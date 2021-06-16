MIAMI (CBSMiami) – House speaker Nancy Pelosi has signed a bill designating Pulse as a national memorial.
It comes just days after the five-year mark of one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.
On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others when he opened fire at the Orlando nightclub.
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 16: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) participates in a bill enrollment ceremony to designate the National Pulse Memorial in Orlando, Florida, as Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) (2nd L), Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) (3rd L), Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL) (2nd R) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) (R) look on at the U.S. Capitol June 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Congress has passed a legislation to designate the site of Pulse, a former LGBTQ+ nightclub, as a national memorial to honor the victims of the mass shooting on June 12, 2016 that killed 49 lives and injured dozens more. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
A memorial with a museum and education center is being constructed on-site.