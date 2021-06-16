MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Elected officials, law enforcement and community activists continue to struggle with the question of what to do about the surge in violence. Several plans are in motion, but it’s not enough.

That’s why Wednesday, rain or shine, they marched to stand for justice and stop the silence.

“We are sick and tired of all the innocent people getting shot,” said Ark of the City founder of Terry Elliott Sr.

Elliott was an organizer of the peaceful march.

“You need another direction to go in when it comes to changing the mindset of how they deal with consequences. We want to let them know there are consequences,” he said. “And we’re gonna stomp out the word snitching, smash that word stitching, and start reporting to help out the officers. We will work together in alliance to change the community’s mindset if they do anything wrong.”

In the rain, folks walked 1.5 miles because they say they are tired of being silent.

The U.S. has now seen 270-plus mass shooting in 2021. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, that’s 40% higher than last year, and 65% higher than at this point in 2019.

South Florida has seen several over the last few weeks.

“Right now, we are making sure that we stop the bleeding and stop these shootings from happening,” said Morris Copeland, the chief community services officer with Miami-Dade County.

Amid the gun violence, Copeland said they are working on new initiatives.