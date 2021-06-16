TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man who was operating a marijuana growing operation in his home.
A judge in Hillsborough County sentenced Yuniel Sentmanat-Gonzalez, 41, on Wednesday after a jury convicted him late Tuesday night of first-degree felony murder, burglary of a dwelling, and attempted robbery.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Another Round Of Afternoon Storms
Sentmanat-Gonzalez and five others wearing masks shattered a sliding glass door and rushed into the man’s Brandon home in 2015. The man fought back and pulled the mask off one of the attackers while pushing them out of the house.READ MORE: Ford Maverick: Hybrid Truck 'Challenges Status Quo, Stereotypes' Of Pickups, Expert Says
The victim’s girlfriend saw Sentmanat-Gonzalez’s face. The mask left at the scene also contained his DNA and he left fingerprints at the scene, according to the Hillsborough state attorney’s office.MORE NEWS: Deadly Crash On Turnpike Extension Snarled Rush Hour Traffic
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)