MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Bill strengthened a bit overnight but is forecast to be short-lived.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 240 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.
Bill is moving toward the northeast near 31 mph, and this general motion is expected through Wednesday.
As it moves over colder water, the system is forecast to become a post-tropical low Tuesday night and dissipate on Wednesday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.