MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a competition like no other at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Emergency first responders were put to the test against each other at the “First There First Care – Gathering of Eagles Conference.”

“These competitors are really tested at the top of their game,” said spokesman Joel Gordon.

It’s the 24th year of the conference. On Tuesday, paramedics were tested in the finals of the ALS, or Advanced Life Support, competition.

The test was based on a hypothetical scenario.

“They respond to a nursing home that’s actually retired presidents. They are called because Mr. Trump, who has a history of COVID, is short of breath,” said Gordon. “In the middle of all of this, there is a debate going on, and as part of that debate, the different retired presidents all have medical issues.”

The paramedic teams each received 15 minutes to step in and save those former presidents.

It’s a test of their knowledge but also a preparation for what they could face on the job, nursing home of presidents or not.

“It tests them on some of the most advanced concepts preset in EMS today. So even if it’s something they might see in a rarity, if at all, they’re ready for it,” said Gordon.

Each team is awarded points for their performance. At the end of the competition, the points are a tallied and the winner gets a trophy along with bragging rights.