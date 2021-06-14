BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and three others are in the hospital following a shooting along I-95 near Boynton Beach.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place around 12:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 in the vicinity of Boynton Beach.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were driving a burgundy Lexus, when they were struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

The victims drove themselves to Bethesda East Hospital where one man died.

The three other adult victims were treated for non life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

There is no suspect information or motive known at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or what may have led up to the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. You could receive a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.