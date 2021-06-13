  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Equalizer
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    11:35 PMSports Desk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Community, Daniella Levine Cava, Local TV, Miami News, Vaccine Hesitancy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Local leaders participated in a bike ride Sunday meant to end vaccine hesitancy among communities of color in South Florida.

One of the participants was Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who was joined by multiple state representatives.

The group gathered in Overtown, and spent several hours riding through neighborhoods, including Wynwood.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava participating in the Vax305 ride. (CBS4)

The goal of Vax305 is to raise awareness about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and educate those who might still have questions about its safety.

CBSMiami.com Team