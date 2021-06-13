MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Local leaders participated in a bike ride Sunday meant to end vaccine hesitancy among communities of color in South Florida.
One of the participants was Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who was joined by multiple state representatives.
The group gathered in Overtown, and spent several hours riding through neighborhoods, including Wynwood.
The goal of Vax305 is to raise awareness about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and educate those who might still have questions about its safety.