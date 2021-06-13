MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of savagely beating a homeless person with a shopping cart Saturday night has been locked up.

According to the arrest report, it all started with a fight at around 10:30 p.m. near SW 8 Street and 122 Avenue.

By the time Florida Highway Patrol arrived, the responding trooper found Miami-Dade PD had 36-year-old Dexter McQueen detained, while the victim had already been transported to Kendall Regional Hospital with serious bodily injuries.

Witnesses on the scene, according to the arrest report, told investigators that McQueen dragged the victim onto the roadway of State Road 90, east of SW 122 Avenue, during the fight.

While in the roadway, witnesses stated, McQueen started stomping on the victim’s head.

After stomping the victim’s head, the arrest report states that McQueen then grabbed a blue shopping cart, smashing the victim’s head three times.

According to the arrest report, a retired firefighter driving by saw what was happening and pulled over. The retired firefighter, with a gun in hand, ordered McQueen to stop.

McQueen was taken into custody by FHP. He faces a charge of aggravated battery.

The victim has not been identified.

No word on what prompted the attack, which was so brutal that the FHP trooper who wrote the arrest report thought they were responding to the scene of a fatality.