FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Customs and Border Protection agents at Port Everglades seized over 69 pounds of cocaine.

Cruise ship security first found the contraband in a void space while off the coast of Florida.

Upon docking at Port Everglades on June 6, the bricks were handed over to CBP.

CBP field tested the white, powdery substance, which came back positive for cocaine

“This seizure is indicative of the excellent collaboration CBP has with our industry partners to detect and interdict illegal drugs being smuggled into our nation.” said Dylan DeFrancisci, Port Director of Field Operations for Port Everglades.

The CBP Advanced Tactical Cargo Enforcement Team then swept the vessel, finding no additional contraband.

“Our officers strive daily developing and enhancing our partnerships with other law enforcement agencies, industry partners and the citizens of our community to stop criminal activity at our borders, be it land, air or sea,” said DeFrancisci.

CBP said on a typical day it seizes more than 3,677 pounds of illicit drugs along United States’ borders.