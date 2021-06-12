MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A steamy Saturday is in store for South Florida with very humid conditions.

Temperatures will rise into the low 90s. As far as the rain chance goes, it has increased for the weekend.

It’s due in part to a trough of low pressure extending over the Atlantic Ocean off the Southeast coast and over the Sunshine State.

As a result, the flow is out of the south and southwest over South Florida and that is bringing in a warm and muggy air-mass from the Caribbean. Also, daytime heating will play a role in fueling afternoon storms for Saturday and Sunday.

Expect showers throughout the rest of the morning on this Saturday. Then spotty thunderstorms during the early afternoon and evening hours. Also the sea breeze will develop and remain over the east metro areas because of the stronger southwesterly flow. So, showers and storms today through Sunday will target the east side of Broward and Miami-Dade counties and the Upper Keys.

Storms this weekend may produce heavy rain and gusty winds although the severe threat remains low. Saturday afternoon temperature is forecast to top 92° with possible “feels-like” temperatures near 100°. A similar forecast is expected for Sunday and into early next week with highs in the low-90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

A bit of Saharan Dust might make its way to the Caribbean by the second half of the new week and that may lower rain chances for South Florida during that timeframe.