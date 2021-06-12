MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined a vaccination event Saturday morning meant for farmworkers in Homestead.

The health and financial fair in Homestead was hosted by the Farmworkers Association of Florida, alongside the Mexican consulate and the University of Miami.

Over a hundred farmworkers attended the fair to get their COVID-19 vaccines and Mayor Levine Cava took the opportunity to thank these essential workers for everything they’ve done throughout the pandemic.

“We owe so much to our farmworkers. So. we thank you, we thank all those who work.”

So far 66 percent of the residents in Miami-Dade who are at least 12 years old have been fully vaccinated.

That’s more than 1.6 million people — with those numbers — the county is leading the state.

Broward County is in second place with 62 percent or more than one million people.