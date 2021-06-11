According to PBSO, the victims include an adult man, adult woman and a child.

PBSO has identified the suspect, who is one of the deceased, as 55-year-old Timothy J. Wall from Royal Palm Beach.

At this time, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said there’s “no known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims.”

Investigators have identified the woman and child killed, but have not released their names.

The sheriff’s office said the youngest victim would have turned 2 years old at the end of the month.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation pic.twitter.com/G9KgTr3Mmp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021 READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Takes Time To Take Photo With Police While Filming Latest Music Video In Miami Beach

“I heard, ‘Shooting, shooting, shooting. Run, shooting,'” said one man, who was in the deli and heard the gunfire.

The Publix shoppers who frequent this plaza at Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and Okeechobee Boulevard are in disbelief.

“This is such a terrible thing to have happened and its always peaceful and nice, people are very friendly,” said Jeri Galavage.

Publix released the following statement shortly after the shooting:

“We can confirm that there was an incident at our Publix store located at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. earlier today. Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information is made available.