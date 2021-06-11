FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A South Florida family is hoping the public can help identify the person who killed their loved one and left them grieving and in pain.

David Morgan, a 39-year-old father known to most as ‘JR,’ was stabbed to death on June 1, outside a Fort Lauderdale store on NW 7 Court and 22 Road.

“He had a good soul and didn’t deserve to die like that,” said JR”s sister Dwan Blount. “My mama had two kids. Me and my brother. And it’s always been me, my brother and my mama. And now there’s a missing piece. It’s not okay. It’s not okay what happened to my brother. And I’m not going to stop until I find out who did it,” Dwan said.

Police released surveillance video of who investigators believe is JR’s killer. The video comes from inside Tony’s Market just before the fatal stabbing.

WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF SUSPECT HERE:

Detectives released the video, hoping someone would recognize him.

Casey Liening from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department hopes people will pay close attention to the video.

“Any identifying features on him, his facial features, the hat that he’s wearing, the shoes that he’s wearing. If you recognize anything on this individual and you think you may know who he is, give us a call,” Liening said.

Police released another clip of video, more video of him when he went back inside the store after the murder.

“He killed my son. He had no right to kill my son like that,” said Rosalyn Morgan who is JR’s mom.

She and the family said he was funny, a good guy, and loved to fix things. Rosalyn desperately wants to find his killer. This has been especially tough on her. She’s battling stage 4 cancer.

“I’m sick myself. I got cancer. I wasn’t expecting to bury my son, I was expecting my son to bury me. I need some justice before I lay my head down. I want him caught,” she said.

She’s urging people to forget about the “no snitch code” and give her some peace knowing her son’s killer will be brought to justice.

“Don’t be afraid to speak up because it could be your son, it could be your brother, it could be your sister,” Dwan said through her tears. “You would want somebody to help you. You would want somebody to say something. So do the same for others that you would want done for you.”

Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at browardcrimestoppers.org.