MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a 29-year-old transgender who is accused of drugging men and stealing their expensive watches.

According to Miami police, John Collins would approach men and offer them rides in rented luxury exotic cars that she was driving. They said most of the men targeted were around bars and nightclubs in the Brickell and Downtown areas.

When the men got into the car, they were reportedly offered a drink or drugs. When they took a drink or did the drugs, they would sometimes lose consciousness, according to police. They would then wake up hours later and notice that their watches were stolen.

After a lengthy investigation, Collins was arrested. She faces a number of charges including robbery, grand theft, and possession of cocaine.

Detectives believe that there are more victims that have not come forward to report it. They said some may be men from out of town.