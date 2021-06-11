MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Jazz Chisholm’s two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning put the Miami Marlins ahead to stay, and they beat the Atlanta Braves for the fourth time in five meetings this year, winning 4-3 Friday.

Sandy Alcantara (4-5) allowed two runs in six innings. Yimi García, the Marlins’ fifth pitcher, worked around a leadoff single and a two-out walk in the ninth, striking out Austin Riley to end the game for his 11th save in 14 chances.

The Braves have lost three consecutive games by a run each. They’re 1-4 against Miami this year. They out-hit Miami 9-5 but went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Ozzie Albies drove in two runs with two hits for Atlanta. Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled twice, scored twice and had an RBI, but García struck him out on three pitches in the ninth.

Charlie Morton (5-3), who had won his past three starts, gave up four runs in four innings, and his ERA rose to 4.50. He walked two, hit a batter, and threw a wild pitch in the fourth when Miami scored three runs to take the lead.

Chisholm led off the first with a single, and the Marlins scored in the inning on Adam Duvall’s sacrifice fly. Jon Berti singled home their second run.

Miami improved to 5-12 in one-run games.

GETTING IT RIGHT

The Braves scored in the first because of a replay review. Acuña was ruled out at second on a steal attempt, but the call was reversed, and he came home on Albies’ one-out single.

THE SHIFT WORKS

The Marlins’ Corey Dickerson was robbed in the third inning when third baseman Riley made a leaping catch — in short, right field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: C Jorge Alfaro left the game in the fifth inning after getting hit on the left arm by a pitch. … RHP Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder), who had a setback in his rehab last week, has resumed throwing from 60 feet.

UP NEXT

LHP Max Fried (3-3, 4.63) is scheduled to start Saturday for the Braves. It was expected to be a bullpen game for the Marlins, who hadn’t announced their starter.

