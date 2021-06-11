MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a TSA employee who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a southwest Miami-Dade parking complex has asked for the public’s help in finding her killer.

The shooting happened May 3rd at the Coral Bay Cove Apartments, located at SW 258 Street and South Dixie Highway.

Le’Shonte Jones, 24, died on the scene, her three-year-old daughter was injured.

Police say someone in a dark gray Nissan drove up, fired at the two, and then drove off.

“I’m begging y’all, please look at the picture that’s surfacing of this guy who got out of the car and ran my baby and grandbaby down to kill her, somebody has to know who he is,” said Darlene Dukes.

Jones was shot in broad daylight just steps from her front door. She had just gotten off work, got out of the car, and was walking to her residence with her daughter when the shots rang out.

“Her daughter witnessed this heinous crime. We’re asking for your support, for your assistance, whether you overheard anything in a barbershop or beauty salon or from a significant other. Anything that you’ve heard, we can use that information,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Vernon Williams.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrest.

Jones’ family hopes that someone comes forward with information and an arrest can be made. That, they said, will give them some closure.

“You can see your baby, visit your baby, you can take phone calls, all that has been taken away from me, my baby had a future,” said Dukes.

Anyone with information that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS(8477) or go to crimestoppersmiami.com.