MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is the end of the road for organized team activities (OTAS) this off-season, but Jerome Baker hopes he will be in South Florida for the next one, and the next one, and the one after that.

Baker, sporting the bucket hat, is in the final year of his rookie deal.

The Dolphins linebacker has led the team in tackles in two of his three NFL seasons and is deserving of a payday somewhere. And if you ask him, staying in South Florida would be his preferred choice.

“Can you see yourself playing in Miami for a long time?,” asked CBS4’s Mike Cugno.

“Oh yeah, I want to play here the rest of my career. I love it here. I love the fans. I love the organization. I love everybody here. I definitely see myself playing here for a long time,” said Baker.

Even though Baker says those contract discussions haven’t started, he is still focused on improving on the field.

Baker thinks this can be one of the best defenses in the league.

But personally, he wants to get better at stopping the run.