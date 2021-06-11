Marlins Edge Past Past Braves 4-3 Jazz Chisholm's two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning put the Miami Marlins ahead to stay, and they beat the Atlanta Braves for the fourth time in five meetings this year, winning 4-3 Friday.

Dolphins Linebacker Jerome Baker On His Future: 'I Definitely See Myself Playing Here For A Long Time'It is the end of the road for organized team activities (OTAS) this off-season, but Jerome Baker hopes he will be in South Florida for the next one, and the next one, and the one after that.