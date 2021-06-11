MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former CBS4 News journalist Michele Gillen has died.
Michelle was a passionate journalist devoted to helping those who could not help themselves.READ MORE: Sheriff: Publix Gunman Timothy Wall Wanted 'To Kill People And Children'
In 2006, her series, “The forgotten floor” highlighted the need to help mentally ill inmates at the Miami-Dade County jail.
Seven years later, she returned to the jail to see what had changed.READ MORE: Florida Congressman, Gubernatorial Hopeful Charlie Crist Makes South Florida Stop
In 2012, Michele and a team of CBS4 News journalists told the stories of Holocaust survivors who returned to Auschwitz to share their stories in hopes no one would ever forget the atrocities they lived through.
But perhaps the thing she was most proud of was the ‘adopt a bear’ program she founded.
The bears, given to disadvantaged children in the juvenile court system, who faced difficult moments in their lives.MORE NEWS: Pivot During Pandemic: Necessity Proves To Be The Mother Of Invention For One South Florida Small Business
Michelle won thirty-nine Emmy awards.