MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have released a new video of a deadly shooting in Brownsville.

On the surveillance video, a grey BMW goes off the road and crashes into a fence. A second car then pulls up and a person gets out and appears to shoot at the BMW.

Miami-Dade police said the time stamp on the video is wrong and the shooting did take place on June 8th just before 1 a.m.

According to police, 19-year-olds Johnnie Dixson Jr. and Lucretia Braithwaite were sitting in the parked BMW, in the area of NW 52nd Street and NW 29th Avenue, when another car pulled up next to them and its occupant, or occupants, began shooting at them.

Dixson and Braithwaite then crashed into a fence as they attempted to get away, while the subjects continued shooting.

When police arrived, they found Braithwaite dead in the car. Dixon was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died hours later.