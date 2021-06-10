MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have arrested a man accused of shooting of a visitor in the face.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning, just before 1 a.m. near 63rd Street and the beach.

“[The shooter] was walking along the beach, made eye contact with the victim in this case and without any provocation the subject fired one shot and struck the victim in the face,” explained Miami Beach PD spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said four witnesses stated the gunman fled the scene.

Police began looking for Rayner Javier Rosario-Guerrero, who was later found at around 2 p.m. in the North Beach area and taken into custody.

By Wednesday evening, police officially arrested him on several charges, including attempted murder.

“A lot of investigative work went into identifying this man. The exact way we identified this man, I’m not at liberty to share,” Rodriguez said.

The 6300 block in Miami Beach was cordoned off with markers spread throughout the sand early Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim out on the beach with a gunshot wound to his face.

He was immediately transported to Jackson memorial Ryder trauma center.

“The victim in this case, while we are not able to disclose his information, I can say that all of them were visiting Miami Beach. The victim in this case is 20 years old,” Rodriguez said. “And by a miracle after suffering a gunshot wound to his face, has been released from the hospital.”