MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For months, health officials have been saying vaccination is the only way out of this pandemic.

Now a Brigham and Women’s Hospital study of more than 10,000 adults shows nearly two-thirds reported they had received, definitely would get or most likely would get a COVID-19 vaccine when they could.

“There are many people who are willing to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” said Mark Czeisler who co-authored the research.

The study took place from late 2020 to mid-March 2021, and it also found nearly 70% of pregnant respondents received their vaccine when they could.

“It would be helpful to capitalize on that willingness, because it has been demonstrated that the mRNA vaccines are safe and effective in pregnant people with immune transfer to their offspring,” said Czeisler.

Children ages 12 through 15 are the latest group to become eligible for the COVID vaccine. The survey shows parents intentions for vaccinating their children mostly matched their own.

“In terms of thinking about population level immunity, ensuring that children are vaccinated when they’re available is going to be critical,” Czeisler said.

Researchers say now is the time to tailor vaccination education to people who remain undecided and to make sure everyone who wants to get the vaccine has access to one.

Health officials have said booster shots may be necessary down the line to protect against COVID-19. The survey shows most people who already received the vaccine would be willing to get a booster as soon as possible.