MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police investigators have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run death of a man who was struck and killed while riding his electric scooter on Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade police said they have arrested Marcus Pradere, 19, driver of a red Honda that had been heading north on Old Dixie Highway.

Police said Pradere struck Rolando Rodriguez, 38, who was crossing SW 296th Street.

Authorities said Pradere fled the scene without stopping or calling for help.

Pradere has been charged with leaving the scene of crash resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence.