MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s that time of the year, again. The American Automobile Association announced that they will be conducting their annual anonymous in-person inspections at more than 26,000 hotels across North America.

AAA said they will be testing sanitation levels of high-touch surfaces, as they measure surface cleanliness during hotel inspections.

Many hotels have enacted enhanced cleaning procedures and housekeeping standards, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on travelers’ expectations for cleanliness,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travelers trust AAA for recommendations that focus on their safety and security. The Inspected Clean enhancement to our Diamond Program will help give them extra peace of mind and rebuild their confidence in traveling.”

AAA inspectors will measure eight surfaces in a selection of guest rooms and bathroom locations, which may include guest room door handles, light switches, thermostat controls, guest room desk or writing surfaces, television remotes, refrigerator handles, faucet and toilet handles, hair dryers and vanity surfaces.

Inspectors are Testing for ATP

AAA said that hotels that meet AAA’s standards for cleanliness will be recognized as Inspected Clean and then assigned a Diamond designation.

AAA urges consumers to call their hotels ahead of their visit:

• Prior to any hotel stay, call ahead to ensure your hotel is open and ask what precautions they are taking to protect guests.

• In addition to cleanliness, ask about social distancing protocols like capacity reductions, hotel staff requirements to wear masks and if all amenities are available, like restaurant dining and/or pools.

AAA says they have conducted in-person property inspections for the past 80 years.

“Rigorous standards for cleanliness and condition have long been a foundation of the AAA Diamond Program. Three Diamond, Four Diamond or Five Diamond—which describes their level of amenities and services. For now, Inspected Clean only applies to AAA Diamond designated hotels.”

AAA said their Diamond Program comprises more than 26,000 Diamond designated hotels across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.