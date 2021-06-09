PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Former Florida Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones announced she is planning to run for Congress against Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Jones, whose Twitter account was suspended, made the announcement on an Instagram video Wednesday.

She said she’s hoping to unseat Gaetz, who is under investigation over allegations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl.

“One of the reasons I held off when making any final decisions about running for office was because that I hoped the criminal justice system would remove Matt Gaetz from Congress on its own. That is taking a very long time and none of it is certain, especially because the rich and powerful play by their own rules, they don’t play by the same rules as everybody else. I had hoped that someone in the Republican party would step up and primary him, and I’ve yet to see that happen. And so if it takes me going home to Florida, to run against Matt Gaetz, then I will do it if it means getting one child sex trafficker out of office. You’re damn right. I’ll do it,” she said.

Gaetz has denied the allegations.