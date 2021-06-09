MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and humid start to Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
While it was dry in Miami-Dade and Broward, a few showers moved across the Keys.
It will be breezy and warm in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Quick showers will be possible on the breeze but the rain chance remains low.
Wednesday night will be very mild with lows in the upper 70s.
Thursday we stay breezy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Friday the winds will lighten up and temperatures will heat up to around 90 degrees.
This weekend will be sizzling as the winds shift out of the west and highs soar to the low 90s. As moisture moves in, the storm chance will increase. Expect a summery weather pattern on Saturday and Sunday with afternoon storms.