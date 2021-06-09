MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting of a visitor, who was struck in the face.

Rayner Javier Rosario-Guerrero was found in the North Beach area and taken into custody.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning, just before 1 a.m. near 63rd Street and the beach.

“He was walking along the beach, made eye contact with the victim in this case and without any provocation the subject fired one shot and struck the victim in the face,” explained Miami Beach PD spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said four witnesses stated the gunman fled the scene.

Police described Rosario-Guerrero as dangerous with a possible possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

It was around 2 p.m. when he was detained. By Wednesday evening, police arrested him on attempted murder.

“A lot of investigative work went into identifying this man. The exact way we identified this man, I’m not at liberty to share,” Rodriguez said. “But I will say between 12:44 this morning and 10:30 that I’m speaking to you now, our detectives have been working just hour by hour, minute by minute to get to where we are now.”

The 6300 block in Miami Beach was cordoned off with markers spread throughout the sand early Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim out on the beach with a gunshot wound to his face.

He was immediately transported to Jackson memorial Ryder trauma center.

“The victim in this case, while we are not able to disclose his information, I can say that all of them were visiting Miami Beach. The victim in this case is 20 years old,” Rodriguez said. “And by a miracle after suffering a gunshot wound to his face, has been released from the hospital.”

If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.