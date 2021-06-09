MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A homeless man is facing several charges, including sexual battery, kidnapping, and burglary after police say he attacked a hotel employee in Aventura on Monday afternoon.

Police said Ali Qadourah, 27, made his way inside a room at the Residence Inn by Marriot on Country Club Drive when the incident happened.

The arrest report says an employee was ambushed by Qadourah while she was cleaning one of the rooms, at around 5:30 p.m. on the 4th floor of the hotel.

The victim tells police she was in the room when she noticed the bathroom door open and when she looked inside, she said she discovered Quadorah, who took his index finger and put it on his mouth as if to ‘shush’ her.

The victim told police that she let out a cry for help, as she ran out of the room with Qadourah in pursuit. The woman said that she injured herself after falling and running into a wall.

The arrest report says that Qadourah, who had been running after the first victim, shoved another employee into another room and proceeded to lock the door.

That woman says he threw her on the ground and proceeded to choke her, but just as she was about to lose consciousness, she fought back. At one point, the victim made a run towards the door and that is when police say Qadourah caught up to her and threw her into the bathroom and proceeded to expose himself to her.

Police said Qadourah eventually made his way out of the room and ran from the hotel to a nearby parking garage at Aventura Mall, where police took him into custody.

Employees who had followed Qadourah gave police information as to his possible whereabouts.

Qadourah later told police that he had entered the hotel to take a shower and rest his legs.

He was transported to TGK.