By CBSMiami.com Team
Local TV, Miami News, Opa-locka Crash

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and five others are hurt following a crash in Opa-locka Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at NW 132 Street and Le Jeune Road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene as are police officers.

No word on what caused the fatal crash.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

