TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed his first bill of the year on Tuesday, a measure that would have created an emergency fund in his office.

The action wasn’t a surprise as last week he vetoed $1 billion in federal money that had been set aside in the new state budget for the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund.

The money for the fund would have come from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus law signed in March by President Joe Biden.

But DeSantis said federal guidelines dictated the money couldn’t be set aside to address future needs and could only be approved through “normal procurement,” defeating the purpose of the emergency-preparedness and response fund.

“If we were to go forward with it, we were going to run into (the) risk of having the feds come after us for it,” DeSantis said last week.

In a letter Tuesday to Secretary of State Laurel Lee as he vetoed the bill (SB 1892), DeSantis said he thinks the Legislature in 2022 should readdress creation of the fund “as one of the many options available to the state to provide predictable and reliable resources for Florida’s emergency management system.”

DeSantis has yet to receive 194 bills from the 2021 session that ended April 30, according to the Senate Governor’s Action Report. He has signed 76 bills into law.

