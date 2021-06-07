MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm, muggy Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
It will be breezy with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph. Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Due to the strong onshore flow, there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents. Swimming is not recommended. Small craft should exercise caution due to hazardous marine conditions.
Monday night spotty showers will be possible with lows in the upper 70s.
As high pressure remains in control, the warm and breezy weather pattern will continue the next few days with highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance will remain around 20 percent through Friday as spotty showers will be possible on the breeze every day.
This weekend temperatures increase to around 90 degrees and the storm chance will be higher.