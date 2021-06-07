MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Less than one week into the start of the Atlantic Hurricane season, there is an area of low pressure which is forecast to develop over the Southwestern Caribbean later this week.
The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low potential of development, or 20% chance of become a tropical depression or storm, over the next 5 days as it moves slowly northwestward toward Central America.
The next named storm of the season will be Bill.
Subtropical Storm Ana formed May 22 in the Atlantic, more than a week before the official start of the season.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 and experts are predicting an above-average year for storms.
