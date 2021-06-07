  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Child Abuse, Crime, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah woman is facing child abuse charges.

Bryunna Joyce appeared before a judge Monday.

READ MORE: Beloved St. Patrick's Catholic School PE Teacher Gets Special Retirement Send-Off

Police said she filmed herself abusing her 5-week old daughter.

READ MORE: Rebekah Jones' Twitter Account Suspended

According to investigators, Joyce first sent the baby’s father a video of her slapping their daughter, threatening her and grabbing the baby by the throat.

Police have not confirmed the extent of the baby’s injuries.

MORE NEWS: Recent Rash Of Deadly Gun Violence Linked By Role Of Social Media

Joyce is being held on $17,000 bond.

CBSMiami.com Team