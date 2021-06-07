MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah woman is facing child abuse charges.
Bryunna Joyce appeared before a judge Monday.
Police said she filmed herself abusing her 5-week old daughter.
According to investigators, Joyce first sent the baby’s father a video of her slapping their daughter, threatening her and grabbing the baby by the throat.
Police have not confirmed the extent of the baby's injuries.
Joyce is being held on $17,000 bond.