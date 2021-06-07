Taste Of The Town: Contemporary American Grill Public Square Delighting Diners In Coral GablesPublic Square is a contemporary American grill located in Coral Gables near South Miami.

Interactive Art Experience 'Superblue Miami' Opens In AllapattahThey call it 'Superblue', a groundbreaking new art space and exhibit located in a 50 thousand square foot industrial space in Allapattah.

'We’ve Got A Feeling It’s Going To Be A Good, Good Night' As Black Eyed Peas Perform Live At Bayfront Park on FridaySouth Florida is hungry for live music and we’re about to get our fill when the six-time Grammy award winning group, the Black Eyed Peas perform their first post-pandemic live concert at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park.

Universal Orlando Raises Base Pay To $15 An HourUniversal Orlando is raising its base pay to 15 dollars an hour, up from its current $13 an hour, later this month.

Taste Of The Town: Get "Happy" At Takato With Japanese and Korean Fusion Cuisine On Fort Lauderdale BeachWith the Atlantic Ocean as a breezy backdrop and sophisticated food and ambience on center stage, Takato located at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach is a feast for the eyes as well as the palette.

The Gateway Theater, Broward's Oldest Movie House, Reopens To Host Fort Lauderdale International Film FestivalSomething old is new again this Memorial Day weekend, as the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) will reopen The Gateway Theater, Broward’s oldest movie house, now with 4 screens.