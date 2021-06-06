MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Day 2 of the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Wynwood continued to draw huge crowds on Saturday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez hopes the conference, which was expected to draw 50,000 people will propel Miami to be a worldwide tech leader.

The conference was billed as the world’s largest cryptocurrency conference.

“I think it’s the next big thing. I think it’s the next big digital currency. I accept digital currency for my business. I own a private jet business,” said attendee Kelvin Mensa.

Kyle Weber, who runs “Run Guys,” on YouTube says cryptocurrency is the future.

“At the highest level, it will be the future of the way that we pay one another. I know many business owners who can’t transfer money. Well, crypto will be the way.”

Cryptocurrency can be complex. Like gold, it can be invested. Bitcoin is a form of digital currency.

There’s no coin or dollar bill you can hold. Instead of a real wallet, bitcoins is in a digital form, accessed only through technology.

If you’re wondering how bitcoin equates to US currency, right now, 1 bitcoin equals to 36,913.45 US dollars.

“I’m so excited for this industry and all of you coming to our home,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who was present at the weekend conference.

With the help of bitcoin, she, like Mayor Suarez is hopeful the conference will propel Miami to be a leader in technology.

“Blockchain.com announced their move to Miami and that will create 300 high-paying jobs in this fast-growing field. So, roll out the welcome mat to blockchain and everyone else who wants to come.”

Other speakers included Kevin O’Leary, who has been on the popular TV show Shark Tank.

Also, pro skateboarder and philanthropist Tony Hawk was in attendance. He said he had invested into bitcoin to make his life easier. “It was just very fast and very international.”

Now, if you are wondering if you can turn physical money into cryptocurrency?

Well, you can.

Derek Muhney of Coinsource showed CBS4 bitcoin machines.

“The average bitcoin transaction takes less than 60 seconds,” he said.

“You insert your cash and you ask which wallet you’d like to send it to.”

Coinsource has hundreds of bitcoin ATMs across the nation.

“QR codes, any kind of wallet app in the app store you’d like to see, whatever you feel comfortable with as a customer you can use that,” said Muhney.

The conference wraps up on Sunday.